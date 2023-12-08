Statewide Aviation Releases ACIP Report





The Airport Capital Improvement Program is Available Online

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) – A new tool is now available for the public to check on rural aviation project status and planned funding in their community.

The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) announces the release of the new, publicly available Airport Capital Improvement Program (ACIP) report, offering a detailed overview of vital airport projects funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) and the Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) Program. Capital airport funding supports airfield and building improvement projects, equipment and surface maintenance work, and airport planning studies.

The ACIP report is a comprehensive compilation of airport project information, providing insight into funding timelines, project scopes, and estimated cost. It is important to note that these details are subject to change as Congress authorizes program modifications and allocates funding. Additionally, adjustments may occur as projects progress through development and bidding processes during each fiscal year.

Key Highlights of the ACIP Report:

Funding Sources: The ACIP report outlines projects federally funded by the FAA through the AIP and AIG programs, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing airport infrastructure in Alaska. Project Dynamics: The report offers a transparent view of project delivery timelines, scope, and estimated cost. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders and the public to understand the development of crucial airport initiatives. Flexibility: Acknowledging the dynamic nature of governmental funding, the ACIP report emphasizes that project details are subject to change based on congressional decisions and appropriations. This flexibility ensures adaptability to evolving priorities and requirements. Congressional Authorization: As Congress authorizes program changes, the ACIP report will be updated accordingly to reflect the most current information. This responsiveness ensures transparency and accountability in the execution of airport improvement initiatives. Multiple Fiscal Years Covered: The initial rollout of the ACIP report encompasses projects from Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2024 through FFY 2026. This period represents a strategic focus on addressing immediate needs and priorities.

To access additional information on Project Development and Project Prioritization, interested parties are encouraged to follow the provided links in the report.

https://internal.alaskaasp.com/Reports/Reports.aspx

At the moment the ACIP does not cover the Alaska International Airport System (AIAS), meaning Fairbanks International, Ted Stevens Anchorage International, and Lake Hood are not included on the report. The DOT&PF encourages public engagement and feedback on the ACIP, fostering collaboration and understanding among stakeholders. The department remains committed to the continued enhancement of Alaska’s airport infrastructure, ensuring safe and efficient air travel for residents and visitors alike.



