STERLING HWY REOPENED: Expect delays, be prepared for sudden closures due to Swan Lake fire activity & smoke

STERLING HIGHWAY HAS REOPENED between Mileposts 75-53. Expect delays and be prepared for sudden highway closures due to fire activity and dense smoke. Drive with headlights on and be alert for pilot cars, flaggers, and firefighters.
Also, Skilak Lake Loop Road is closed to traffic.
For highway conditions statewide, visit 511.alaska.gov
For wildfire updates statewide, visit akfireinfo.com
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 21, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News