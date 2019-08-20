Sterling Hwy to open at 10 AM between MPs 53-75 to one-lane traffic. Pilot car escort

- Home
SWAN LAKE FIRE UPDATE: STERLING HIGHWAY is scheduled to open to one-lane traffic between MILEPOSTS 53 – 75 at 10 a.m. Pilot cars will be escorting traffic in alternating directions with flaggers at either end of the affected area. Expect delays.
Alaska State Troopers will be patrolling the area and monitoring traffic. Motorists will not be allowed to stop along this section of the Sterling Highway. Proceed with caution, drive with lights on, and be alert for flaggers and firefighters working in the area. HIGHWAY REMAINS SUBJECT TO SUDDEN CLOSURE SHOULD FIRE ACTIVITY CHANGE.
For road conditions throughout the state, visit 511.Alaska.gov
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 20, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News