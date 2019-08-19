STERLING HWY UPDATE: Hwy closed for limited time due to fire behavior. Be alert for emergency vehicles, flaggers

- Home
The Swan Lake Fire is backing north of Skilak Road towards the Sterling Highway.
Both lanes of traffic are currently stopped due to the fire behavior at MP72. Firefighters expect smoke from the fire to affect the travel on the Sterling Highway for a limited time.
Alaska State Troopers will sweep vehicle traffic along the affected area, and flaggers will be posted at the Adkins Road (MP77) to the east, and at the intersection of Resurrection Pass Trail and the Sterling Highway (MP53) to the west.
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 19, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
STERLING HWY UPDATE: Hwy scheduled to open at noon to 2-way traffic. Smoky conditions, be alert, headlights on
The Sterling Highway reopened at 12:00 pm today (8/19/2019). Traffic will be allowed to pass in both directions; however,...