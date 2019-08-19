STERLING HWY UPDATE: Hwy closed for limited time due to fire behavior. Be alert for emergency vehicles, flaggers

 

The Swan Lake Fire is backing north of Skilak Road towards the Sterling Highway.

Both lanes of traffic are currently stopped due to the fire behavior at MP72. Firefighters expect smoke from the fire to affect the travel on the Sterling Highway for a limited time.

Alaska State Troopers will sweep vehicle traffic along the affected area, and flaggers will be posted at the Adkins Road (MP77) to the east, and at the intersection of Resurrection Pass Trail and the Sterling Highway (MP53) to the west.

