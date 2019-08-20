STERLING HWY remains closed MP 77-53 due to Wildfire activity & dense smoke

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
STERLING HIGHWAY UPDATE: Both lanes of traffic between Adkins Road (MP77) and the intersection of Resurrection Pass Trail at the Sterling Highway (MP53) remain halted due to Swan Lake Wildfire activity.
Fire movement and related smoke impacts are expected to continue for some time and could last through the night and into Tuesday.
FREE CAMPING in the City of Soldotna is available at Centennial and Swiftwater for stranded motorists. The rodeo grounds are available for individuals with livestock or other animals.
Written by: Alaska State Troopers E Detachment on Aug 20, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News