Stolen Trailer Detaches, Crashes into Private Driveway on Old Glenn Highway

Alaska Native News on Jul 14, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers in the Mat-Su Valley received a report of a heavy equipment trailer coming loose as it was being towed on the Old Glenn Highway at 8:50 am on Tuesday morning.

When AST responded to the scene and opened an investigation into the crash into private property, they determined that approximately $2,000 worth of damage had been done on the property. Further investigations would find that the trailer had been stolen near mile 8 of the Old ZGlenn and driven off northbound before detaching from its hitch and crashing into the private driveway.

The investigation into the theft and crash is continuing.





