StrongHearts Native Helpline Community Chat with Judge Melissa L. Pope October 1

Our DVAM theme is Strong Hearts; Safe Communities and we will be having a conversation between our COO Rachel Carr-Shunk and special guest Judge Melissa L. Pope.

Melissa L. Pope serves as Chief Judge of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Court and Chief Justice of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Tribal Court of Appeals.

A longtime advocate in the anti-violence movement, she has dedicated her career to advancing survivor safety, accountability, culturally honoring practices, and access to justice for Indigenous communities.

Judge Pope also teaches American Indian Law at the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law and has been appointed to multiple boards and forums including the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board (MDSVPTB), the Michigan Indian Judicial Association, and the Michigan Tribal State Federal Judicial Forum.

Strong Hearts Native Helpline