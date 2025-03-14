Sullivan Introduces Legislation to Overturn Onerous EV Mandates Leftover from Biden Administration





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), introduced legislation as part of a comprehensive legislative package to roll back disastrous Biden-era electric vehicle (EV) mandates. The Freedom to Haul Act safeguards the trucking industry from impractical and costly mandates by preventing the implementation of the Biden Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles – Phase 3” rule, a de facto EV mandate on the trucking industry.

“The delusional and costly Biden-era EV mandates are not only disastrous for our economy, they are also completely impractical in rural states—like Alaska—which has extremely cold temperatures and communities separated by thousands of miles where reliable transportation is a matter of life and death,” Sen. Sullivan said. “President Trump revoked these ridiculous mandates by executive order on day one, halting far-left radical environmentalists’ thinly-disguised attempt to get rid of the internal-combustion engine that would only hurt hard-working families across the country and deepen our reliance on Chinese Communist Party-controlled critical minerals. My colleagues and I are backing President Trump’s action with legislation to overturn these ludicrous rules and ensure that our truckers can continue to reliably haul and deliver the goods and services that Americans and Alaskans rely on.”

The Freedom to Haul Act is endorsed by the Alaska Trucking Association, the American Trucking Association, and Americans for Prosperity:

The Alaska Trucking Association

“The Alaska Trucking Association stands proudly alongside the trucking industry in its dedication to reducing emissions and fostering a sustainable future. We commend the efforts of industry stakeholders who have continuously demonstrated their commitment to innovation and progress while ensuring the smooth movement of goods across our nation. We deeply appreciate Senator Sullivan’s introduction of the Freedom to Haul Act, a critical step in advocating for balanced and practical federal emissions standards. This legislation will help preserve fairness within the industry by avoiding mandates that disproportionately favor certain technologies over others. It’s essential that we pursue ambitious environmental goals while maintaining the flexibility to implement solutions that work across diverse regions and industries—especially in Alaska, where unique challenges require practical approaches. Together, we can champion a future that supports both environmental sustainability and the strength of the trucking community. Thank you to everyone who continues to work tirelessly toward this vision.”

American Trucking Association

“The trucking industry has proven our commitment to reducing emissions, but regulators unfortunately turned their backs on industry stakeholders in support of unworkable mandates. ATA is grateful to Senator Sullivan for introducing the Freedom to Haul Act, which will ensure that ambitious but achievable federal emissions standards do not pick technology winners and losers.”

Americans for Prosperity

“Senator Dan Sullivan understands that Alaskans require diesel and petrol-powered modes of transportation to move goods, fuels, and commerce throughout the very remote regions of his home state. After four years of “Bidenomics,” it’s time to turn the page on the forced electrification of our commercial trucking industry. Let’s stop the scare tactics of the EPA and provide regulatory certainty to commercial trucking operators throughout the United States. We applaud the introduction of the “Freedom to Haul Act” to achieve just that.”

Senators Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okl.), and Mike Lee (R-Utah) also introduced legislation included in the package:

Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act – Crapo

This bill repeals the Biden EPA’s final tailpipe emissions standards for passenger cars and trucks, which are a de facto mandate for EVs, and ensures future tailpipe regulations do not limit the availability of new motor vehicles based on their engine type.

Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act – Mullin

This bill preserves consumer choice and maintains competition in the automotive markets by preventing the implementation of the Biden EPA’s Advanced Clean Cars II regulation, which bans the sale of all conventional gasoline-powered cars by 2035.

Stop California from Advancing Regulatory Burden (CARB) Act – Lee

This bill eliminates the Clean Air Act waiver exemptions that allow California and other states to dictate national emissions standards. California has over 100 active waivers that set higher emissions standards than the EPA, increasing costs and decreasing consumer choice in vehicles.



