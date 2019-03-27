Support Group Airmen Welcome Former Enlisted Coworker as Newest Commander

EIELSON, Alaska — Lt. Col. Edward Borneo assumed command of the 168th Mission Support Group, Alaska Air National Guard, from Col. Jack Evans during a change of command ceremony today inside the unit’s supply warehouse. Col. Bryan White, commander of the 168th Wing was the presiding officer.
Borneo assumed command of the group after serving as the chief of wing plans for the 168th Wing, a position he had held since October 2015. Prior to his assignment in wing plans, Borneo was the commander of the 168th Maintenance Squadron here on Eielson.
Lt. Col. Borneo began his military career in 1990 as a member of the Marine Corps Reserve, and was assigned to the Philadelphia Navy Yard, just 40 minutes from his hometown of Levittown, Pa.
In 1994 on the advice of a friend, Borneo moved to Alaska and enrolled at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and simultaneously enlisted in the Alaska Air National Guard. His first job was as a warehouse technician with the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron.
“What I brag about Ed the most about is his work in integrating 168th expertise and membership into the Joint Operations Staff at Joint Operation Headquarters in Anchorage,” White said. “This becomes the nerve center for any kind of disaster or emergency that happens in the state of Alaska.”
White then recounted the work Lt. Col. Borneo accomplished after the state of Alaska was hit by an earthquake in November of 2018, and how Borneo’s experience and leadership made it possible for 168th Airmen to be activated in less than 24 hours, “An absolute accolade for the 168th to be able to do that, not only for our sister unit, but for the city of Anchorage.”
“Lt. Col. Borneo comes back to the MSG well prepared to take the lead, and to continue the initiatives of Col. Evans as we go forward together,” White said.
The mission support group is comprised of a security forces squadron, logistics readiness squadron, communications flight, force support flight, and contracting flight here at Eielson, and one security forces squadron at Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, approximately 80 miles southwest of Fairbanks.
“Well, as the colonel alluded to, I’m home.” Borneo said. “In 1994 I literally walked through that door with the recruiters and thought, this is where I want to be, all of the other places didn’t seem right.”
Borneo spoke of his time in wing plans and all that he and his team were able to accomplish and achieve, thanking the team he considered his “brain trust,” giving them the lion’s share of the credit for the work accomplished during his tenure. He thanked Col. White for the opportunity to serve as a group commander, and thanked Col. Evans for his support and mentorship over the past few years.
He then addressed the audience, most of whom were Airmen assigned to the mission support group, and said, “To me this is a special place. As the colonel said, MSG is where the mission happens.”