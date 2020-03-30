Suspect Taken into Custody on Assault Charges in East Anchorage after Inflicting Life-Threatening Gunshot Injury to Victim

Alaska Native News on Mar 29, 2020.

Patrol officers with APD responded to a location on the 1500-block of Beaver Place at 11:22 pm on Saturday night after a call reporting a shooting there, APD said on Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries to his lower body. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

A perimeter was set up and after giving commands to the suspect to give up and the suspect, identified as 57-year-old George Whitney did so without incident.

The preliminary investigation would reveal that the victim and Whitney had gotten into a verbal altercation and Whitney pulled a handgun and shot the victim. The cause of the altercation has yet to be divulged.

After being taken into custody, Whitney was transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there on the charge of Assault I.





