Sutton Man Arrested on Multiple Charges following Early Morning Shots-Fired Call





Alaska State Troopers report that the Glenn Highway was shut down from mile 65 to 63 for approximately three hours beginning just before 1am on Wednesday morning after they responded to a shots-fired incident near mile 64 of the highway.

At 12:33 am on Wednesday morning a call went in to the troopers reporting a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle towards homes in Sutton. Responding troopers arrived at the scene and heard gunfire transitting the roadway and as a precaution shut the highway down.

The incident spanned three hours and resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old Sutton resident William Mancera on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons II x 2 counts, Assault III x 3 counts, Criminal Mischief III, and Interfering With the Report of a DV Crime.

Mancera was transported and remanded at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer.



