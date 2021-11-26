Thanksgiving Fire takes Life of One, Injures Another in Anchor Point, Investigation Continues





Alaska State Troopers revealed on Friday that the State Fire Marshals have opened an investigation into a fatal fire that took the life of one and injured another in Anchor Point on Thanksgiving.

Troopers and the Anchor Point Fire Department responded to an Anchor Point residence after receiving a call reporting a structure fire at 7:10 pm on Thursday to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Following the fire response, the remains of one would be found in the wreckage and was declared deceased at the scene.

A second resident of the home would be found at a nearby residence suffering from injuries incurred in the fire. That victim was transported to Anchorage and then on to Seattle for treatment of injuries not revealed by investigators.

The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the fire is continuing.



