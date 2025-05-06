The Denali Highway is Now Open for Public Travel





Travelers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling

(Fairbanks, Alaska) –The Denali Highway is now open for travel. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will perform regular maintenance now through October 1.

Beginning in mid-April, Cantwell and Paxson crews worked from either end of the 135-mile Denali Highway, meeting in the middle on May 5. Maintenance teams conducted snow removal and thawed culverts to restore the highway to good driving condition. Drivers should use caution and reduce speed, as conditions may include soft spots and rough patches. An advisory 35 mph speed limit is in effect.

Travelers should watch for maintenance crews and are encouraged to prepare for remote travel by bringing emergency supplies including food, water, first aid kits, spare tires, and weather-appropriate gear. Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect and can be here.

The Denali Highway, which connects the Parks and Richardson Highways, plays a vital role in Alaska’s outdoor economy – supporting recreation, tourism, access, and seasonal travel across 135 miles of scenic, rugged terrain. As one of Alaska’s seasonal roads, it closes each winter due to heavy snowfall and reopens in spring after crew’s complete snow removal and culvert thawing. These routes often pass through remote areas with minimal services, and travelers should be prepared for self- sufficiency.

Before traveling the Denali Highway, visit 511 or call 511 for the latest conditions.

# # #



