The McCarthy Road is Now Open for Public Travel





Travelers are encouraged to check road conditions at 511.alaska.gov before traveling

(Fairbanks, Alaska) – The McCarthy Road is now open for travel. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT&PF) will perform regular maintenance now through October 15.

Beginning early March, DOT&PF maintenance crews conducted snow removal and thawed culverts to restore the highway to good driving condition. Current road conditions are fair to difficult due to soft shoulders, wet and rough roadway. Drivers can expect an advisory 35-mile-per-hour speed limit due to current conditions.

Travelers should watch for maintenance crews working on the road throughout the year and are encouraged to prepare for remote travel by bringing appropriate emergency supplies including food and water, first aid kits, seasonally appropriate clothing, and spare tires. Services on this stretch of road are unavailable – gas stations, lack of cell coverage and camping.

Seasonal weight restrictions are in effect and can be checked here.

Before traveling McCarthy Road, visit 511 or call 511 for the latest conditions.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 237 airports, 9 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 839 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”



