‘The Ultimate Friday Night Purge’: Public Health Experts Appalled by Trump EPA’s Gutting of Research Arm

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision Friday to eliminate its scientific research arm drew horrified responses from public health experts and climate advocates, who warned that the Trump administration is targeting the foundation of the department’s work to shield Americans from hazardous chemicals, toxic pollution, and drinking water contaminants.

“This is grim news,” said Adam Gaffney, an ICU doctor at the Cambridge Health Alliance. “For decades, the EPA’s Office of Research and Development has produced the science that underlies the regulations and technologies that protect us from innumerable hazards.”

“You can’t put a number on the lives that it has saved. Now Trump and Zeldin are killing it,” Gaffney added, referring to the president’s handpicked EPA administrator.

Since taking charge at the EPA, Lee Zeldin has moved aggressively to implement President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at gutting the agency’s staff and freeing oil and gas corporations from regulatory restraints.

The agency will soon have 12,448 employees, after starting the year with more than 16,000. Staffers at the targeted research office—which had more than 800 employees as of earlier this week—reportedly learned of what one public health expert called “the ultimate Friday night purge” through the EPA’s public press release.

In the statement, Zeldin said the elimination of the Office of Research and Development would help “ensure the agency is better equipped than ever to deliver on our core mission of protecting human health and the environment.”

But scientists said the closure of the research office would have the opposite impact, leaving the agency’s ability to protect the environment and public health badly compromised.

Gretchen Goldman, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, said that “it is absolutely devastating that Trump officials would shut down this office in its entirety.”

“Science, data, and research underpin all of EPA’s work, from protections from harmful chemicals to air quality standards to safe drinking water. It’s hard to see how EPA can fulfill its mission without its scientific research arm,” said Goldman. “The nation enjoys a cleaner environment thanks to the decades of high-quality research coming out of this office. Our nation cannot let this stand. Members of Congress must act.”

In his public messaging, Zeldin has deemphasized the EPA’s fundamental responsibility to protect the environment, instead casting the agency as a promoter of “energy dominance”—the slogan Trump administration officials have used to describe the president’s commitment to boosting fossil fuel drilling.

Earlier this year, Zeldin boasted about launching “the biggest deregulatory action in U.S. history,” targeting power plant rules, Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, and other regulations.

“Out in the open, Zeldin’s EPA has been dismantling protections against precisely the sorts of dangers that right-wingers warn are coming from alleged deep-state conspiracies: toxic, cancer-causing chemicals that corporations have lobbied to freely inject into our air, water, food, and bodies,” The New Republic‘s Kate Aronoff wrote in a recent column.

“Among the broader suite of regulations Zeldin’s EPA has promised to roll back,” Aronoff wrote, “is one that would require coal-fired power plant operators to upgrade wastewater treatment facilities, limiting their ability to freely discharge toxins like mercury, arsenic, selenium, lead, and bromide and to threaten local drinking water supplies.”

