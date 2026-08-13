This Day in Alaskan History-August 13th, 1915











It was on this day, August 13th, 1915 that the rails that would become the Alaska’s railway system yard began their journey north from Seattle aboard the S.S. Seward.

This particular consignment of rails was destined for the Alaska Northern Railway rail yard situated in Ship Creek aboard the vessel Seward.

The rails were delivered to Seward on the Kenai Peninsula, where they were further shipped north to Ship Creek.

Once delivered to Ship Creek, the rails were used to construct the large yard that would accommodate the railway for both the north and the south.

That huge expansion would spark a large settlement that would eventually become Alaska’s largest city, Anchorage.