Three Bears Shoplifting Suspect Held without Bail after Found to have Large Amount of Drugs on His Person Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Jul 16, 2020.

Troopers revealed that a trespasser, suspected of shoplifting was at a Wasilla store at 8:49 am on Wednesday.

When troopers responded to the Three Bears Alaska store on Pittman Road and opened an investigation and placed the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Barnes, of Wasilla under arrest.

Subsequent to pat-down at the time of arrest, troopers would find that Barnes had a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin on his person.

Barnes, who had an active warrant for his arrest for Reckless Driving, was remanded to the mat-Su Pretrial Facility and held without bail.





