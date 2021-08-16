Three Perish in Fiery Sunday Afternoon Parks Highway Head on Collision

Three people died in a fiery crash at mile 87 of the Parks Highway on Sunday afternoon according to an AST report.

Troopers were notified of a fatal head-on collision at 2:58pm on Sunday afternoon and they, as well as first responders rushed to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers would find two vehicles, a pickup truck and compact car, fully engulfed in flames. A preliminary investigation was initiated and found that the compact car, with one occupant attempted to pass another vehicle in the no-passing zone and crashed headlong into a pickup truck with two occupants.

All three individuals were declared deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed down from 3 pm until 9 pm as a crash investigation was carried out.



