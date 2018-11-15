Three-Time Felon Sentenced to over Eight Years in Prison for Weapons Possession

Alaska Native News Nov 15, 2018.

Anchorage resident Alonzo Dean Jenkins, age 31 was sentenced in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess on Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Department of Justice revealed.

Jenkins, a three-time felon in the state and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was convicted in a three-day jury trial in June.

According to prosecutors, the Anchorage Police Department pulled Jenkins over in a traffic stop in late January 2017. During the traffic stop, the APD officer recognized Jenkins from previous encounters and so, called in backup to assist in the stop.

When a second unit arrived on the scene, Jenkins, who gave off an odor of alcohol according to the arresting officer, was asked to step out of his 2007 BMW for a patdown. As Jenkins exited the vehicle, officers saw a half-gallon of whiskey in the vehicle and a second officer observed a firearm in the vehicle.







As a result of the discoveries, APD elected to arrest Jenkins and towed his vehicle from the scene. Following a search warrant, APD would discover that the weapon in the vehicle was a Taurus 9mm pistol with its serial number removed and seven rounds of ammo.

Following his arrest, Jenkins was subjected to a blood sample which would subsequently test positive for Methamphetamine.

Jenkins, who has three prior felony convictions, and a long history of violent, firearm, and drug-related offenses, was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by Judge Burgess.