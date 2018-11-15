Three-Time Felon Sentenced to over Eight Years in Prison for Weapons Possession

- Home
Anchorage resident Alonzo Dean Jenkins, age 31 was sentenced in front of Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess on Wednesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Department of Justice revealed.
Jenkins, a three-time felon in the state and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was convicted in a three-day jury trial in June.
According to prosecutors, the Anchorage Police Department pulled Jenkins over in a traffic stop in late January 2017. During the traffic stop, the APD officer recognized Jenkins from previous encounters and so, called in backup to assist in the stop.
When a second unit arrived on the scene, Jenkins, who gave off an odor of alcohol according to the arresting officer, was asked to step out of his 2007 BMW for a patdown. As Jenkins exited the vehicle, officers saw a half-gallon of whiskey in the vehicle and a second officer observed a firearm in the vehicle.
As a result of the discoveries, APD elected to arrest Jenkins and towed his vehicle from the scene. Following a search warrant, APD would discover that the weapon in the vehicle was a Taurus 9mm pistol with its serial number removed and seven rounds of ammo.
Following his arrest, Jenkins was subjected to a blood sample which would subsequently test positive for Methamphetamine.
Jenkins, who has three prior felony convictions, and a long history of violent, firearm, and drug-related offenses, was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by Judge Burgess.