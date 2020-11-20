Thursday Dimond/Minnesota Crash Re-Classified as Homicide, Shooting Suspect now in Custody

Alaska Native News on Nov 20, 2020.







Anchorage police have revealed the arrest of a suspect and further information into the death of an Anchorage driver who was found dead after crashing into a traffic pole at the intersection of Dimond Blvd and Minnesota Drive on Thursday morning.

The driver, whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

When patrol officers responded to the scene of the crash at 8:32 am on Thursday, officers observed suspicious injuries that they believed to be gunshot wounds and so the Crime Scene Team and Homicide Unit were notified and responded to the scene.

As a homicide investigation was opened, Investigators closed Arctic Boulevard and Dimond Boulevard.







After reviewing surveillance video, detectives found that just prior to the crash, it appeared that the suspect fired multiple rounds from a white Toyota Tundra at the victim’s vehicle before departing the scene as the victim crashed into the traffic pole.

Detectives would identify the shooting suspect as 45-year-old Patrick Tauanuu, who now faces charges that include Murder I and II. It was determined that the homicide was an isolated incident as the shooter and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute.

Tauanuu has been remanded to the Anchorage Jail.