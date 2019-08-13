Tipster Leads Troopers to Soldotna Man with 26 Criminal Charges

Alaska Native News Aug 13, 2019.

An anonymous tipster alerted Soldotna-based troopers of the whereabouts of a Soldotna man with almost 30 charges leveled against him on Monday evening.

The tipster gave troopers a likely Soldotna address where 38-year-old Travis Johnson could be located at 4:20 pm yesterday. Johnson has a warrant for Burglary issued for his arrest as well as 12 counts of Theft II, 10 counts of Theft III, a single count of Theft IV, as well as three counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device and a count of Unauthorized Use of an Access Device.

After a short investigation, troopers moved on the Karen Street address and made contact with Johnson. He was arrested on the 26 counts and transported to Kenai’s Wildwood Pretrial Facility and remanded there.





