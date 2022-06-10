Tok REDDI driver Jailed on Several Charges Thursday Night





A Tok man faces several charges as the result of multiple REDDI reports that led to troopers locating him on Thursday night, AST reports.

Reports from drivers began coming in to the troopers at 9:53 pm on Thursday night reporting a brown 2015 Ford Explorer that had almost caused several head on collisions on the Tok Cutoff. Troopers responded to the area and soon located the reported vehicle and its driver.

When the vehicle was located it was found stopped in the wrong direction in the northbound lane. When troopers made contact with the driver, later identified as 33-year-old Sean M. Burke, he was slumped over the steering wheel “unconscious and unresponsive,” with his foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle still in gear. Troopers placed the vehicle in “Park” and woke up Burke.

It was determined that Burke was intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel. It was found that Burke was driving on a revoked license and driving while on conditions of release for a previous DUUI. Several weapons were also located in the vehicle.

As a result, Burke was charged with DUI, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, Driving While License Revoked and Violating Conditions of Release.

Burke was transported to Fairbanks where he was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on the charges.



