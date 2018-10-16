Tribal Support for Ballot Measure 1 Strong at AFN Convention

Oct 16, 2018.

Measure 1 Ballot sponsors Gayla Hoseth, Stephanie Quinn-Davidson, and Mike Wood. Credit: Stand for Salmon

As Alaskans gather for the annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention to share stories and opinions, Ballot Measure 1 is a large part of the conversation. With less than a month until the election, tribal support for the initiative is surging among Alaska Native organizations statewide, with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation and Norton Bay Intertribal Watershed Council joining regional powerhouses Tanana Chiefs Conference and Bristol Bay Native Association in speaking out in favor of the measure. There is now support from nearly 100 tribal governments represented by some of the largest tribal consortiums in the state.

“Protecting our land, our water and our legacy of salmon for our children and grandchildren is at the core of who we are as Alaska Natives,” said Gayla Hoseth, Ballot Measure 1 sponsor and Second Chief of the Curyung Tribal Council. “Ballot Measure 1 is bringing together an unprecedented movement of everyday Alaskans who want clear rules for development in salmon habitat, and who want to finally give Alaska Natives a voice to protect our way of life.”  

In a resolution passed last year supporting the Board of Fish recommendations to update state law governing development in salmon habitat, Tanana Chiefs Conference, which represents 42 Yukon River tribes, stated that “Alaska Native Tribes depend upon salmon as a fundamental part of our social, cultural, economic, and spiritual wellbeing.”

“Tanana Chiefs Conference has made it a priority to protect our hunting and fishing resources for our people,” it continued. “The voice of Alaska Native Tribes is powerful and critical to changing the systems that threaten our way of life, and we must act.”

Events during AFN will give attendees an opportunity to learn more about wild Alaska salmon and Ballot Measure 1. They include:

  • Salmon Filleting and Preparation demo – Monday, Oct. 15, Dena’ina Center 1st floor, Idlughet 2, 2 – 3:30 p.m. (Elders & Youth Conference)- with Melanie Brown (Stand for Salmon organizer) and Gayla Hoseth (Ballot Measure 1 sponsor) – participants will get their own fish to cut and leave with a jar of pickled salmon. *This is not a political or informational event about the ballot measure, but a good opportunity to see Melanie and Gayla in action with salmon.
  • Salmon Jam with Pamyua – Thursday, Oct. 18 , 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Out North Theatre- 333 W. 4th Ave. *Hosted by Tanana Chiefs Conference, The Alaska Center, Native Movement, United Tribes of Bristol Bay, Orutsararmiut Native Council, Yes for Salmon.
  • Mug-up: Get the Facts on Ballot Measure 1 – Friday, Oct. 19, 3pm at Steamdot-Williwaw in the loft. Emily Anderson, Wild Salmon Center policy director, will be available for questions and conversation about Ballot Measure 1.

“It’s time to make the protection of salmon and salmon habitat a priority,” said Peter Evon, Executive Director of the Bethel Orutsararmiut Native Council. “Taking action now to protect our salmon is one of the greatest gifts we can give our children, and it is our responsibility to not let them down.”



Yes for Salmon is a diverse group of Alaska-based individuals, businesses and organizations dedicated to passing a ballot initiative that updates Alaska’s law governing development in salmon habitat. For more information, visit www.yesforsalmon.org.

A full list of tribal entities and multi-tribe coalitions supporting Ballot Measure 1:

  1. Bristol Bay Native Association
  2. Native Village of Kwigillingok
  3. Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission
  4. Chickaloon Village Traditional Council
  5. Nondalton Tribal Council
  6. Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak
  7. Curyung Tribal Council
  8. Norton Bay Inter-Tribal Watershed Council
  9. United Tribes of Bristol Bay
  10. Hydaburg Cooperative Association
  11. Organized Village of Kake
  12. Tanana Chiefs Conference
  13. Levelock Village Council
  14. Organized Village of Kasaan
  15. Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation
  16. Loudon Tribal Council
  17. Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council
  18. Yukon River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
  19. Native Village of Eklutna
  20. Yukon River Intertribal Watershed Council
  21. Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska
  22. Yukon Kuskokwim River Alliance

