Troopers Arrest Thief after Theft Fails on Parks Highway











On Wednesday, Troopers responded to a report of a commercial trailer theft in the area of the Parks Highway and Vine Road. During the investigation, troopers found that Donovan Lee had taken a commercial semitrailer that belonged to a business in the area and attempted to transport it using a Chevrolet pickup.

Lee reportedly utilized an improvised and extremely unsafe method to rig up the trailer to the pickup. Several cinderblocks had been put into the truck bed, with a fifth-wheel assembly loosely placed on top of them rather than properly secured to the vehicle. Chains had been wrapped around the fifth-wheel assembly in an apparent attempt to keep it secured in place. The makeshift setup ultimately failed under the weight of the semitrailer as Lee was traveling on the Highway. The cinderblocks were crushed, causing the trailer to settle onto the sides of the pickup’s truck bed.

Lee was subsequently arrested and remanded to Mat-Su Pretrial. He faces charges of Theft in the First Degree, Driving Without a Commercial Driver’s License, and Reckless Driving. Lee is being held without bail pending further court proceedings.