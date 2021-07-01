Troopers Increase Patrols for July Fourth Weekend







July 1, 2021, (STATEWIDE) – Troopers will have increased high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways this Fourth of July holiday in an effort to prevent fatal and serious-injury crashes through robust DUI enforcement. While Troopers will focus on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, they will also watch for, aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts.

“Our goal is to have zero fatalities on Alaska roads and highways this Fourth of July holiday,” said Colonel Bryan Barlow, Director of the Division of Alaska State Troopers. “We would like to thank the majority of drivers who do their part to keep the highways safe by staying alert and following traffic laws. And keep in mind that your best defense against a drunk driver is to wear your seatbelt.”

The theme for this year’s holiday enforcement effort is “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving; Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over; Ride Sober or Get Pulled Over; If You Feel Different, You Drive Different”. Alaskans can help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

Remember that traffic fines are doubled in construction zones and safety corridors. Regardless of what your ultimate plans are for the holiday weekend, Troopers encourage you to always practice safe driving behaviors when operating a motor vehicle or watercraft.

Funding for this increased highway patrol effort come from the National DUI High Visibility Enforcement Campaign with funds issued through the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

###





