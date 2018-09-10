Troopers Investigate $6,000 Burglary in Houston

Alaska Native News Sep 10, 2018.

A burglary where approximately $6,000 worth of items was reported stolen from a Houston residence on Saturday, the trooper dispatch revealed.

AST received a call reporting a burglary at 4:24 pm on Saturday afternoon and troopers responded to investigate. Their investigation at the scene along the Parks Highway would find that unknown individuals had used tools to jimmy a door to the residence, causing about $100 worth of damage doing so.

After gaining entry, the burglars proceeded to steal around $6,000 worth of property.

AST is actively investigating the burglary and is asking the public for any information that they may have in the case. Persons with info is encouraged to call troopers at 352-5401.