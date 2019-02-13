Troopers, SERT, Helo-3 Carry out Willow High Risk Warrant Arrest

Alaska Native News Feb 13, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers determined that a warrant arrest in Willow should be designated as a “high-risk warrant service,” and so Palmer Troopers along with South Central SERT, a Crisis Negotiation Team, HELO-3 with a Task Force Officer converged on a Barehook Street address on Monday morning.

When authorities arrived at the address in Willow, they observed the target of their warrant arrest, 63-year-old Siegfried Pedersen entering his residence. When commands to exit were issued, Pedersen ignored both the police presence and their commands.

SERT deployed chemical munitions in an effort to give up without success. They made entry into the residence and performed an initial sweep that did not turn up the suspect.







K9 “Skippy” was brought in to locate Pedersen, and was successful in finding him hiding in the home’s crawl space. He was removed from the crawlspace without further incidence.

While Pedersen suffered no injuries in the arrest, he was checked out by EMS before being transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility. He was remanded to the facility on several Felony warrants that included Felony Probation Violations on previous charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons II x2 and Assault III x2.

Further information in the previous cases that Pedersen was convicted on leading up to this warrant arrest can be seen in this Frontiersman article.