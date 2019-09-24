Two Arrested at 5th Avenue Mall Using Stolen Credit Cards

- Home
At 7:21 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019, Anchorage Police responded to the 5th Avenue Mall in regards to a theft and subsequent fraud. It was reported that a gray Honda parked in the JC Penney parking garage had its window broken out; a purse was stolen from inside. After discovering the theft, the victim went into the mall and saw two people with her purse.
Officers went into Victoria’s Secret and made contact with 29-year-old Chanel E. Kozler who was attempting to buy several hundred dollars-worth of merchandise with a credit card from the purse stolen out of the car. As officers were placing Kozler into handcuffs, Mall Security advised APD of the location of her male accomplice. He was subsequently located standing just outside Victoria’s Secret and taken into custody.
During the pat search of 25-year-old Andrew B. Macinko officers found cash, credit cards, and ID on his person which did not belong to him. Macinko also had a bag and backpack in his possession; he refused to give officers permission to look inside of them. The bags were seized for evidence and then searched once a search warrant had been obtained. Inside the bags officers found items belonging to several other people along with merchandise newly-purchased from the mall with stolen cards.
Andrew Macinko was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on an existing warrant. He was further charged with Criminal Mischief III, Theft II, Theft IV, and Fraudulent Use of an Access Device.
Chanel Kozler was also remanded on an outstanding warrant. She was additionally charged with Fraudulent Use of an Access Device and two counts of Theft II.
Source: APD
Written by: APD | Nixle on Sep 24, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News