Two Arrested in Fairbanks on Drug/Firearms Charges in Mitchell Expressway Traffic Stop





At 1:13am on Saturday morning, troopers, while patrolling the Mitchell Expressway in Fairbanks observed an eastbound vehicle traveling with no headlights and performed a traffic stop. The traffic stop resulted in two taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old James martin was contacted during the stopand troopers found that he had an outstanding warrant and so was taken into custody.

Also, during the stop, troopers made contact with a passenger identified as Tanya Sam-Tritt of Fairbanks after observing her try to conceal drug paraphernalia. When she was detained, she was found to have Methamphetamine, a loaded firearm and brass knuckles on her person. She was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV and V, and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance V.

Both Martin and Sam Tritt were transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center for remand. During remand Martin was caught attempting to take methamphetamine into the center.



