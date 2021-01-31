Two Arrested on Weapons Charges after Sterling Highway Traffic Stop

Alaska State Troopers report that as a result of a traffic stop for moving and equipment violations on Saturday, both occupants of a vehicle on the Sterling Highway were jailed on weapons charges.

On Saturday, troopers pulled the vehicle over at mile 75.5 of the Sterling Highway and identified the driver as 46-year-old Emil Ruk of Kenai. A check would find that Ruk was wanted on a felony warrant. Further, troopers would discover that Ruk was in possession and transporting a sawed-off shotgun. Ruk was arrested on his active warrant and charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons.

Troopers contacted a passenger in the vehicle and subsequently identified her as McGerra Beck, age 37 of Kenai. Troopers determined that she also in possession and transporting a sawed-off shotgun. It was also found that she was on conditions of release on felony drug charges. Consequently, she was charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III for the sawed-off shotgun as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm, and violating conditions of release.

Both Ruk and Beck were transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility.



