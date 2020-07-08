Two Fairbanks Suspects Attempt to Evade Arrest by Swimming Chena River

Alaska Native News on Jul 8, 2020.

An off-duty Fairbanks probation officer called into the Fairbanks dispatch on Monday evening and requested assistance taking a felon on parole, identified as Jeremy Fish, into custody, the Fairbanks Police Department revealed.

FPD responded and soon made contact with the vehicle, which showed signs of pulling over, but, instead sped off at a high rate of speed. FPD broke off pursuit, but a short time later, the suspect vehicle ran into a tree and the two occupants, Fish and Richard Baker, exited and attempted their getaway on foot.

Officers pursued the two suspects on foot as the chase took them across the Steese Highway towards the Fort Wainright snow dump. Military police from the base lent assistance, and together with Fairbanks police set up a perimeter around the wooded area and began a search with K9 units.

As the search progressed, officers saw one suspect, Baker, jump into the Chena River in an effort to escape the police. But, the officers followed along the bank. Baker soon decided to swim to the opposite bank. Police followed and when Baker made landfall there, they took him into custody. Baker was taken to the hospital for treatment of possible hypothermia. He was initially charged with Disorderly Conduct but additional charges may be filed FPD said.

Meanwhile, the search for Fish, wanted on Felony Parole for crimes including robbery and assault, continued and the Fairbanks Fire Department was called in to search the river via boat. Fish was soon spotted hiding under trees overhanging the river. Fish, half in the water elected to jump into the river but would immediately request assistance.







Fish was taken to the hospital for treatment of hypothermia and after five hours, was released. Upon release, Fish ran from police yet again. When caught, Fish fought with the two officers and stole one officer’s radio. He would be located hiding under a vehicle a short time later and taken into custody.

Additional charges including two counts of fourth-degree assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct and failure to stop at the direction of a police officer were leveled against Fish.