Two Jailed following Traffic Stop for Fractured Windshield on Old Glenn











On July 29, 2026, just before 10 a.m., Alaska State Troopers pulled over a car at Mile 12 of the Old Glenn Highway, the vehicle had a fractured windshield. Troopers made contact with the driver, Gregory Morgan, and passenger, Jeffery Van Vliete.

Morgan was unable to provide proof of vehicle registration or insurance and gave inconsistent statements regarding ownership of the vehicle.

During the contact, troopers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view; as a result, both occupants were detained pending further investigation.

A search of Van Vliete revealed suspected narcotics, and the passenger admitted to daily drug use. Investigation also determined Van Vliete had an active $2,500 arrest warrant for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

A further search of the vehicle located two pistols beneath the driver’s seat, one of which was confirmed to have been reported stolen. Troopers also seized substances that tested presumptively positive for cocaine and methamphetamine, along with a digital scale containing suspected drug residue. All firearms and suspected controlled substances were seized as evidence. The vehicle was later returned to its registered owner.

Based on the investigation and evidence collected, Gregory Morgan was arrested and transported to the Palmer Pretrial Facility, where he was remanded on the following charges:

AS 11.71.050(a)(4) – Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, for possession of presumptive positive cocaine and methamphetamine.

– Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree, for possession of presumptive positive cocaine and methamphetamine. AS 11.46.130(a)(2) – Theft in the Second Degree, for theft of a firearm.

Jeffery Van Vliete was arrested and transported to the Palmer Pretrial Facility, where he was remanded on his outstanding $2,500 arrest warrant.