Two Men Rear-End, Assault Victim on Spenard and Minnesota

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2018.

Two Anchorage suspects that crashed into and assaulted a victim on Minnesota Drive and Spenard Road were taken into custody after patrol officers were alerted to be on the lookout for their suspect vehicle, APD reports.

Patrol officers responded to the location after receiving the report of a two-vehicle car crash and assault and opened an investigation where they spoke to several witnesses. The initial investigation revealed that the victim was stopped at a red light at Minnesota and Spenard in his Chevy truck when he was rear-ended by a red Honda.

When the victim got out of his truck to inspect the damage to his vehicle, the two suspects, later identified as 24-year-old Jordan J. Campbell and 24-year-old Vidal Burney, exited the Honda and soon became aggressive and started hitting the victim. Soon after, Burney got into the victim’s truck and stole a handgun that was on the seat before climbing back into the Honda and driving to the Holiday Gas Station nearby.

Campbell ran to the station and got into the Honda and left the station with Burney.

Patrol officers observed visible injuries on the victim, but he refused medical attention. Officers also broadcast the description of the suspect vehicle.







An hour later, at 1:05 pm, “an Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit (IDEU) officer saw the suspect vehicle being driven near Spenard and McRae,” and tailed the vehicle as additional officers responded to render assistance, APD reported.

APD followed the Honda back to the Holiday Gas Station where the original crime took place, and conducted a traffic stop. Burney was initially non-compliant to instructions, but soon both he and Campbell were taken into custody.

Both suspects were transported to the Anchorage Police Station where they were questioned about the incident. Following the questioning, Burney and Campbell were further transported to the Anchorage Jail and remanded there.

It was determined during questioning that the victim was not known by either Burney or Campbell.

Charges of Robbery II, Theft II, and Assault IV were leveled against both men. Burney was additionally charged with Misconduct Involving a Weapon III-Felon in Possession.