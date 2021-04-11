Two Mexican Nationals and Eight U.S. Citizens Indicted on Federal Drug Charges







ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Anchorage returned an indictment that was unsealed this week charging two Mexican nationals and eight U.S. citizens for their roles in a drug trafficking organization.

Mexican National Rene Pompa-Villa

Christopher Pompa-Villa

Mexican National Victor Pompa-Villa

Carolos Camacho

Heydimar Marrero

Kimberly Mackey

Dustin Noonan

Tyler Landroche

Kyle Redpath

Jessica Twigg

were indicted on multiple charges of distribution and intent to distribute heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl powder in a multi-state operation. Nine of the 10 individuals were arrested on April 7 – 8 and are currently awaiting arraignments. Victor Pompa-Villa remains at large.

According to court documents, Rene Pompa-Villa and Christopher Pompa-Villa are the alleged ring leaders of a lucrative drug trafficking and distribution organization in Anchorage and in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Beginning in March 2018 through October 2020, they regularly mailed large amounts of drugs to distributors throughout the country. They also deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars of drug proceeds into various bank accounts. During the nearly three-year investigation, law enforcement officers recovered about six kilograms of heroin, four kilograms of methamphetamine and four kilograms of fentanyl.







If convicted, the individuals face a maximum sentence of lifetime in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson of the District of Alaska made the indictment announcement today.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Alaska State Troopers; and the Anchorage Police Department are investigating the case. The U.S. Marshalls had a significant role in making the arrests and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Tucson and San Diego also played a critical role in the indictment of this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher D. Schroeder, Kelly Cavanaugh and Karen Vandergaw are prosecuting the case.

###





