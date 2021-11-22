Two Perish, One Injured in Saturday Evening Sterling Highway Collision





AST reports that two fatalities occurred on the Sterling Highway on Saturday evening in a multiple vehicle crash.

Troopers and first responders went to mile 64 of the Sterling Highway at 6:20 pm after receiving notification of a crash there and opened an investigation.

The preliminary investigation found that a non-commercial van crossed over the centerline. “The van sideswiped a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and then collided with a second vehicle head-on,” the trooper report stated.

Killed in the crash was the van driver, 55-year-old Fedos Martushoff and 26-year-old Seward resident, Matthew Shull. Both were declared deceased at the scene. A passenger in the second vehicle was medevaced to Anchorage and expected to survive.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.