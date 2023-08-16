Two Shot in Mountainview Including Child, Suspect Escapes





At 2:53 pm on Monday Anchorage police were alerted to a shooting incident on the 500-block of North Lane and patrol officers as well as the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), the Tactical Support Unit (TSU), the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), and/or the Mobile Intervention Team (MIT) responded to the scene.

The investigation at the scene would find that a male victim was shot at least once before the victim fled from the shooter. The victim fled into an apartment belonging to people unknown to him.

The shooter fired another round into the apartment that struck a small child inside.

Both shooting victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police did no release the severity of their injuries.

APD says that the suspect fled the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival and that they have no available description of the shooter.

APD says “Anyone with information regarding this crime, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1) or 907-789-8900 (press “0”).”



