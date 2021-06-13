U-Haul with Large Amount of Stolen Mail Stopped on Chena Hot Springs Road Saturday Morning







Alaska State Troopers were notified at 3:17 am on Saturday that a suspect was “observed taking a large stack of mail into a rented U-Haul pickup truck from mailboxes on Chena Hot Springs Road,” troopers reported.

Due to that alert reporting people stealing items in the area, AST located the U-Haul and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the truck was contacted and identified as 39-year-old Travis Kaiser.

A consent search of the moving truck was conducted at which time a large amount of mail not belonging to any of the occupants was found in the vehicle. Also located in the search was a small amount of narcotics.

Kaiser was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances V.

The mail was seized as evidence.





