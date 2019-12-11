UAS Student Northwest Coast Artwork featured in Successful Showcase

- Home
JUNEAU – Saturday, December 7, the University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) hosted a Northwest Coast Student Art Showcase featuring student artwork created during the Fall 2019 semester at the Juneau campus. The show included about 45 pieces of artwork from UAS students, and some works from Associate Professor of Northwest Coast Art, Tlingit Artist, Wayne Price. The display included paddles, food trays, spoons, paintings, and Ravenstail weavings.
The event also featured the one-hour documentary Journeys to Adäka, a story about seven indigenous artists who look to the past for the strength to overcome a legacy of hurt, becoming cultural giants and leaders in the process. Over 75 people attended the event where they mingled with artists, getting a chance to discuss the art and the journey they took to create during the semester.
Spring 2020 Northwest Art Courses, both credit and non-credit options are available. Non-credit options are listed under AKLA (not ART). Scholarships for qualified students are also available. Available classes:
Be on the lookout for short intensive courses such as of Northwest Coast Woolen Weaving with Kay Parker, planned for March 2020, and weekend courses in Natural Dye and Thigh Spinning with Lily Hope.
Find out more about Northwest Coast Art classes at UAS by visiting the Spring 2020 class schedule at uas.alaska.edu/schedule or by speaking to program coordinator Davina Cole at 796-6340 / drcole3@alaska.edu.
Written by: Keni Campbell | UAS on Dec 10, 2019.
