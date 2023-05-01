UPDATE 2: Army helicopters crash near Healy





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – The identities of the three Soldiers from 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation at Fort Wainwright killed during a helicopter crash Thursday, April 27, near Healy, Alaska, have been released.

Deceased are:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

A fourth Soldier was admitted to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was listed in stable condition.

The helicopters were returning to Fort Wainwright from a training mission in the Donnelly Training Area when they collided in flight about 50 miles east of Healy. The crash was initially reported at 1:39 p.m. Aviation assets from 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright responded to the scene along with aircraft from the Alaska National Guard, coordinated by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

“The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best,” said Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the 1-25th AB commander. “Our loss, however, cannot be compared to the suffering and loss which the family members of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chris Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart “Stew” Wayment are experiencing.

“The entire team has come together to focus our thoughts, prayers, and actions to provide and sustain them with whatever comfort and support they need at this time, and I promise that this will continue long into the future,” Carlsen said. “Our mission now is to focus on the families, the survivors and to honor and cherish their memories. Chris, Kyle, and Stew will forever be ‘Little Bears,’ ‘Vikings,’ and ‘ToughOnes’ of the Arctic Attack.”

A Safety Investigation Team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, headquartered at Fort Novosel, Alabama, will lead the safety investigation.

The USACRC does not release any information to the public concerning mishap causes, analysis or internal recommendations due to limitations set forth by Department of Defense instructions and Army regulations.

“The loss of these Soldiers is devastating and is being felt by family, friends and military communities across Alaska,” said Maj. Gen Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “The families of Fort Wainwright and 1-25 are as strong a team as I’ve ever seen. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the fallen.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued NOTAM FDC 3/9063 (https://tfr.faa.gov/save_pages/detail_3_8063.html) restricting air traffic within 25 nautical miles of the crash site through May 4.

-30-



