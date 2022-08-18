UPDATE: Steven Narron / Amber Alert Investigation





8/18 11:50 am: On August 17, 2022, the Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit was tasked with assisting Alaska Department of Corrections Probation Officers with locating 51-year-old Fairbanks resident Steven Narron for an active felony probation violation warrant for his arrest. Troopers learned Narron was also a non-compliant sex offender.

As Troopers began their investigation, they connected him to a missing juvenile report the Fairbanks Police Department had active for 15-year-old Alexis Bane. Fairbanks Police reported Alexis was last seen in the Fairbanks area on August 14, 2022. Troopers from across the state began work to corroborate their suspicion that Narron was with Alexis.

Additional investigative steps determined that Narron was in the Anchorage area and that Alexis was with him. In the late afternoon on August 17, the Anchorage Police Department located Narron’s vehicle in the Anchorage area, abandoned at a local park. Troopers now believed Alexis was in imminent threat of serious injury or death and activated the Alaska Amber Alert System at 5:24 pm on August 17, 2022.

Additional local, state, and federal law enforcement officers from across the state began searching for Alexis, and countless tips from observant Alaskans were reported to their local law enforcement and the Alaska State Troopers, which greatly contributed to the search.

On August 18, 2022, at around 4:30 am, an Alaskan called in a REDDI report on a dangerous driver on Kalifornsky Beach Road in the Soldotna area; the REDDI report was not believed to be connected to the Amber Alert. When Soldotna Troopers attempted to stop the White Ford SUV, the driver refused to pull over, and a pursuit was initiated. After approximately 3.5 miles, troopers eventually stopped the vehicle using spike strips in the Kasilof area of the Sterling Highway. Troopers immediately recognized the driver from the Amber Alert, and they also located Alexis safe inside the vehicle. Narron was arrested on his active felony probation violation warrant, Eluding, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, and DUI. Trooper investigators are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and additional charges will likely be filed. Narron has been remanded to Wildwood Correctional Center.

