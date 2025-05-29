FBI Seeking to Identify Potential Victims in Donovan Nungasak Investigation





The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking to identify potential victims of Donovan Nungasak, 31, of Utqiagvik, Alaska. This week, a federal grand jury in the District of Alaska returned an indictment against Nungasak charging him with one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

The FBI arrested Nungasak on April 28, 2025, for allegedly having sexually explicit conversations with a minor online, as previously announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska as part of Operation Restore Justice, a joint initiative to identify and arrest those accused of child exploitation crimes.

If you and/or your minor dependent(s) have information concerning Nungasak’s alleged actions, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. All identities of victims will be kept confidential.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

