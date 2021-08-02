Washington Resident Indicted on Manslaughter Charges for July 21st Deaths in Naknek







The Alaska Department of Law revealed that an Anchorage Grand Jury, last week, handed an indictment against Washington resident Curtis Michael Chevalier, age 33, for the deaths of Timothy Jacob and Vincent Martin in Naknek on July 21 in an auto vs Pedestrian collision.

Chevalier was charged with two counts of manslaughter, failure to render aid, and DUI.

Bristol Bay Borough Police responded to the scene on the Alaska Penisula Highway at approximately 4:30 am to find Jacob had been killed instantly from the impact of the collision. Martin, who was seriously injured, would succumb to his injuries as preparations were taking place to medevac him to hospital care.

According to reports, Jacob was from Napaskiak and Martin was from Anchorage. Both were in Bristol Bay working at the time of the incident.

“Mr. Chevalier is in custody with bail set at $200,000 cash performance, $50,000 cash appearance. Additional conditions include supervision by the Pretrial Enforcement Division, and the requirement of a court-approved Third-Party Custodian before release,” according to the Alaska Department of Law. He faces as much as 40 years in prison if convicted of the charges.





