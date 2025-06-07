Wasilla doctor, business owner arrested, charged with possessing child pornography

According to court documents, on March 17, 2025, Jeffrey Sponsler, 67, knowingly possessed and accessed with intent to view a computer that contained child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) depicting a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.

The FBI searched Sponsler’s home after they received a tip about Sponsler’s alleged possession of and access to child pornography. From the search, law enforcement seized multiple computers and electronic devices, including desktop computers, laptops, external hard drives, memory cards, DVDs and VHS tapes. The FBI is actively reviewing these devices. Court documents allege that an initial review of the devices revealed they contained videos and images primarily showing adults and minors participating in nude beauty contests. It is further alleged that Sponsler then further edited and enhanced the photos to focus on young girls’ genitalia and created slideshows with the edited images. The slideshow focused on the genitalia of girls roughly 5-12 years in age.

Sponsler is charged with one count of possession of child pornography. The defendant is scheduled for his initial court appearance June 9, 2025, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kyle F. Reardon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska. If convicted, he faces a up to 20 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska, Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office and Alaska State Trooper Colonel Maurice Hughes made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and Alaska State Troopers are investigating the case. If anyone has information concerning Sponsler’s alleged actions, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously at tips.fbi.gov.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Ivers is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.



