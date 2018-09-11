Wasilla Juvenile apprehended Following Car/Foot Chase

- Home
A Wasilla juvenile was apprehended after a car/foot chase late Monday night and faces charges of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer, Troopers reported Tuesday morning.
The trooper dispatch posting reported that Alaska State Troopers attempted to pull over a black Dodge Ram for an equipment violation near the intersection of Vine Road and Calico Drive at 10:28 pm on Monday night.
Instead of pulling over, the driver, later only identified as a juvenile, elected to flee from the traffic stop. The driver sped through the residential area at a high rate of speed before crashing into the wooded area at the end of Calico Drive. After crashing, the juvenile exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
He was located a short while later and taken into custody.
After ascertaining the juvenile’s identity, troopers would find that he was the subject of an outstanding juvenile warrant for his arrest. The suspect was transported to the Mat-Su Youth Facility and remanded there on the warrant.
The new charges are being forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.