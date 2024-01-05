Wasilla Man Jailed after Shooting Woman in Big Lake in Dispute over Stolen Vehicle

At 4:06 am on Wednesday morning troopers were alerted to a shooting in the Big Lake area and responded to investigate.

When they arrived at the scene they discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot to her leg. She reported that her assailant was unknown and had left the scene. Troopers from Patrol, ABI Mat-Su Major Crimes Unit, ABI Special Crimes Investigation Unit, and the Mat-Su Drug Team initiated an investigation and soon identified a suspect. That suspect was identified as 50-year-old Peter Boyer of Wasilla.

The investigation would reveal that Boyer and the victim had gotten in a dispute over a stolen vehicle and he shot her.

Boyer was charged with Assault II, Assault III, and Robbery I. He was transported to Palmer and remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.


