Wasilla Man Wanted on Eluding Warrant Apprehended after Car Chase, Crash and Foot Chase Tuesday

Alaska Native News on Aug 18, 2020.

The Alaska State Troopers report that when they attempted to contact a Wasilla man wanted on a felony Eluding warrant, he managed to elude them for a second time on Tuesday morning but was eventually apprehended.

Southcentral SERT went to a Bald Eagle Drive address at 9:30 am this morning to to serve a high-risk $10,000 felony warrant on 28-year-old Joshua Payton in connection with a high-speed chase that occurred last week between the valley and Anchorage. During that chase, Payton, on a motorcycle, managed to give his pursuers the slip after they ceased their active pursuit.

While troopers were at that residence, they were advised that Payton was at another residence on Fishhook Road and so SERT responded to that area. As they were relocating HELO-3 reported that they had spotted a silver Pontiac G6 that Payton was known to drive leaving that residence.

SERT would soon find Payton at the Valley Country Store on Trunk and Fishhook and at 10:42 am, they attempted to block him in. Instead of giving up, Payton reversed out of the pin and sped off into oncoming traffic on Trunk Road reaching speeds of 90-100 miles per hour.

HELO-3 kept visual contact with the Pontiac and soon observed Payton crashing his vehicle as he attempted to travel the wrong direction on the Parks Highway onramp near Walmart. SERT caught up to Payton and after a brief foot pursuit managed to take him into custody.







Payton was remanded on his original $10,000 warrant for eluding and violating his conditions of release. “Charges are under review for the second Eluding incident,” troopers report.

Troopers are requesting that “anyone that had to take evasive actions today to avoid a collision with the Pontiac to contact MatCom Dispatch at 352-5401 to provide their contact information and a statement.”

There were no trooper or civilians injured in the incident and no damages reported.