Wasilla Woman Arrested for Escape after Cutting Ankle Monitor from Leg on Seward Meridian Parkway Wednesday Evening





On Wednesday evening, troopers in Wasilla responded to the vicinity of Essential One Gas Station on the Seward Meridian Parkway after receiving multiple calls reporting “a woman displaying erratic behavior.”

The investigation initiated on arrival would find that a female suspect exhibited behavior that included cutting a Pre-Trial Enforcement Division ankle monitor off her leg and throwing it in a ditch before leaving the area.

Wasilla police and troopers began searching the area for the woman and would locate her about a half-mile distant from the station. The woman was identified as Wasilla resident Cori Smith, age 36. It was found that Smith was on Pre-Trial Supervision for a previous arrest/court case and required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of her release.

As a result, Smith was taken into custody and charged with a single count of Escape III and remanded to the Mat Su Pretrial Facility in Palmer where she was held without bail.





