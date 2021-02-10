WATCH LIVE: On Day Two of Trump Trial, House Dems Set to Unveil New Footage of ‘Extreme Violence’







Hours after the Senate reaffirmed the constitutionality of the impeachment trial in a largely party-line vote, House Democrats on Wednesday are set to present their case for convicting former President Donald Trump for inciting a violent and deadly insurrection against the U.S. government last month.

To bolster their case against Trump, the House impeachment managers are expected to unveil never-before-seen security footage from the January 6 mob attack that, according to an unnamed Democratic aide, “shows a view of the Capitol that is quite extraordinary.”

“It will provide new insight into both the extreme violence that everyone suffered, the risk, and the threat that it could have led to further violence and death to many, but for the brave actions of the officers,” the aide told reporters during a call Wednesday morning. “And shows really the extent of what Donald Trump unleashed on our Capitol.”

The proceedings began at noon ET. Watch live:

