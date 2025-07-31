Webinar covers the basic methods of food preservation









Get the most out of the food you have grown, harvested or bought during a free one-hour overview of food preservation methods.

Leslie Shallcross, a University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service health, home and family development agent and registered dietitian, will teach this virtual class. Attendees will learn how to extend the life of their food using a variety of preservation methods, including refrigeration, root cellars, pickling, fermenting, making jams and jellies, dehydrating, boiling water canning and pressure canning.

The free webinar is from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Register using the online form or visit https://bit.ly/PreserveFood101.

For more information, contact Molly Johansson at 907-786-6313 or mjohansson@alaska.edu.

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made five business days in advance to Alda Norris at 907-474-7120 or amnorris2@alaska.edu. Language access services, such as interpretation or translation of vital information, will be provided free of charge to individuals with limited English proficiency upon request to amnorris2@alaska.edu.

This work is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

