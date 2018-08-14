Woman Arrested after Five-Hour Government Hill Stand-Off

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2018.

Anchorage police took a female suspect into custody after a five-hour stand-off following a shots-fired call emanating from Government Hill at just after 3 pm on Monday afternoon.

A call went into APD reporting that a resident on the 300-block of East Manor Avenue had come out of her home and complained about the construction noise generated by a paving crew working in the area before firing a gunshot into the air before going back into her residence.

APD immediately responded to the location and made telephonic communications with the woman, now identified as 50-year-old Tamara Phillips Gillespie, but were unsuccessful in coaxing her out of the home. Police blocked the location from through traffic.

Two and a half hours later after having no success getting Gillespie out of the residence, SWAT was called in to take over the situation. Some residents in the immediate area were evacuated from their homes, while others were advised to close windows and doors against gas deployment.

Throughout the operation, on multiple occasions, Gillespie would come out and tell officers that she would not comply with the officer’s instruction then go back inside.

At just after 8 pm, Gillespie came out onto the porch after gas was released and gave herself up after K-9 unit “Alex” was deployed.







Gillespie was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a dog bite then transported to the Anchorage Jail on felony charges of Assault III and Misconduct Involving a Weapon IV. Police say that “alcohol is believed to be a factor.”

SWAT cleared the residence and gathered up their equipment at which time the roadway was re-opened.